Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Decreases Position in MDU Resources Group, Inc. $MDU

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc decreased its holdings in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Free Report) by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 14,400 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in MDU Resources Group by 74.0% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 33,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 14,087 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 79.0% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 33,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 14,986 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $116,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group during the first quarter worth about $427,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 5.5% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 45,759 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 2,397 shares during the period. 71.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MDU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of MDU Resources Group to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Zacks Research lowered shares of MDU Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of MDU Resources Group in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings raised MDU Resources Group from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded MDU Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Jason L. Vollmer acquired 5,000 shares of MDU Resources Group stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.07 per share, for a total transaction of $80,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer owned 344,548 shares in the company, valued at $5,536,886.36. This represents a 1.47% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MDU Resources Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MDU opened at $21.32 on Friday. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.04 and a 12 month high of $21.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.63.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 8.25%.During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. MDU Resources Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.900-0.950 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MDU Resources Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 11th. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.47%.

MDU Resources Group Company Profile

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and operates 3,400 miles of transmission lines, 4,800 miles of distribution lines, and 82 transmission and 298 distribution substations.

