Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Decreases Position in Peloton Interactive, Inc. $PTON

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc decreased its position in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Free Report) by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,950 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Peloton Interactive by 4.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 1,860 shares during the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 1st quarter worth $466,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 1st quarter worth $65,000. TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 178.1% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 272,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,000 after acquiring an additional 174,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Peloton Interactive by 67.4% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 215,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 86,877 shares during the period. 77.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Peloton Interactive news, COO Charles Peter Kirol sold 7,936 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.29, for a total transaction of $57,853.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 47,011 shares in the company, valued at $342,710.19. The trade was a 14.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nick V. Caldwell sold 68,262 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.25, for a total transaction of $494,899.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 788,858 shares in the company, valued at $5,719,220.50. The trade was a 7.96% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,869,665 shares of company stock worth $14,003,916. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

PTON opened at $6.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 2.33. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a one year low of $4.63 and a one year high of $10.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.28.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $550.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.61 million. Peloton Interactive’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Peloton Interactive has set its Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts expect that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PTON shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Peloton Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Peloton Interactive in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Peloton Interactive from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Peloton Interactive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.86.

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.

