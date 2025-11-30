Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $1.07 Million Stock Position in CAVA Group, Inc. $CAVA

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc trimmed its position in CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA – Free Report) by 33.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,430 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in CAVA Group were worth $1,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in CAVA Group by 114.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,394,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,915,000 after buying an additional 1,277,912 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in CAVA Group by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,065,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054,180 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in CAVA Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,800,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in CAVA Group by 2,072.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 852,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,681,000 after buying an additional 813,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. raised its stake in shares of CAVA Group by 30,593.6% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 751,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,340,000 after purchasing an additional 749,544 shares in the last quarter. 73.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CAVA Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CAVA opened at $49.01 on Friday. CAVA Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.41 and a 52-week high of $153.34. The firm has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.25, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 2.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.13.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CAVA Group ( NYSE:CAVA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $292.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.88 million. CAVA Group had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 12.14%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that CAVA Group, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CAVA has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho upgraded shares of CAVA Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CAVA Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on CAVA Group from $100.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of CAVA Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of CAVA Group from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Kenneth Robert Bertram sold 3,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.70, for a total transaction of $192,051.60. Following the sale, the insider owned 51,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,592,950.10. This represents a 6.90% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CAVA Group Company Profile

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of restaurants under the CAVA brand in the United States. The company also offers dips, spreads, and dressings through grocery stores. In addition, the company provides online and mobile ordering platforms. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

