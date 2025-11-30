Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $1.07 Million Stock Position in Southwest Gas Corporation $SWX

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lowered its stake in shares of Southwest Gas Corporation (NYSE:SWX – Free Report) by 26.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,050 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Southwest Gas were worth $1,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its holdings in Southwest Gas by 0.9% in the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,826,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $131,147,000 after buying an additional 16,894 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 72.2% during the first quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,550,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $111,290,000 after purchasing an additional 650,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Southwest Gas by 3.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,544,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $114,902,000 after purchasing an additional 54,318 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP boosted its holdings in Southwest Gas by 12.2% during the first quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 1,021,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $73,376,000 after buying an additional 111,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Southwest Gas by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 763,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,783,000 after acquiring an additional 14,875 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SWX. Bank of America upgraded Southwest Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, August 29th. Mizuho started coverage on Southwest Gas in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Southwest Gas from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Southwest Gas in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Southwest Gas from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.50.

Shares of SWX opened at $83.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.57. Southwest Gas Corporation has a 52 week low of $64.69 and a 52 week high of $83.11.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.03). Southwest Gas had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 6.98%. The firm had revenue of $316.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Southwest Gas Corporation will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.63%.

In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 1,500,000 shares of Southwest Gas stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.91, for a total value of $116,865,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 6,032,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $470,000,177.64. This trade represents a 19.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through Natural Gas Distribution, Utility Infrastructure Services, and Pipeline and Storage segments. It also provides trenching, installation, and replacement of underground pipes, as well as maintenance services for energy distribution systems.

