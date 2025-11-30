Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $782,000 Stock Position in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. $LMAT

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lowered its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Free Report) by 17.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,421 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,050 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in LeMaitre Vascular were worth $782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 535.2% during the 2nd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 219,667 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $18,243,000 after purchasing an additional 185,085 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 119.8% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 211,222 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $17,722,000 after purchasing an additional 115,141 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 235,436 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $19,753,000 after buying an additional 60,438 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 27.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 262,445 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $22,019,000 after acquiring an additional 55,804 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular in the first quarter valued at about $4,631,000. 84.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock opened at $82.96 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $87.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.77. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.42 and a fifty-two week high of $107.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 13.96 and a quick ratio of 11.74.

LeMaitre Vascular ( NASDAQ:LMAT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 20.08% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The company had revenue of $61.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. LeMaitre Vascular has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.480-2.530 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.640-0.690 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 20th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LMAT. Wall Street Zen raised shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 22nd. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.20.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices and implants used in the field of vascular surgery worldwide. It offers human cadaver tissue cryopreservation services; angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries; thrombectomy catheters for removing thrombi in the venous system; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.

