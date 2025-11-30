Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $800,000 Stake in St. Joe Company (The) $JOE

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc reduced its holdings in St. Joe Company (The) (NYSE:JOE – Free Report) by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,550 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in St. Joe were worth $800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JOE. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of St. Joe in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,195,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in St. Joe by 84.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 114,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,394,000 after purchasing an additional 52,603 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in St. Joe in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,224,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of St. Joe by 152.4% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 76,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,572,000 after purchasing an additional 45,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of St. Joe by 67.4% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 100,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,740,000 after purchasing an additional 40,634 shares in the last quarter. 86.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other St. Joe news, major shareholder Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 104,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.08, for a total value of $5,317,428.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 16,324,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $833,861,793.92. This represents a 0.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

St. Joe Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE JOE opened at $60.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.52 and a beta of 1.44. St. Joe Company has a 12 month low of $40.19 and a 12 month high of $61.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.10 and a 200-day moving average of $50.32.

St. Joe (NYSE:JOE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. St. Joe had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 21.40%.The business had revenue of $161.08 million during the quarter.

St. Joe Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 13th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This is an increase from St. Joe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 13th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. St. Joe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of St. Joe in a research note on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of St. Joe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, St. Joe currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

About St. Joe

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida. It operates through three segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment engages in the development of communities into homesites for sale to homebuilders and on a limited basis to retail customers.

