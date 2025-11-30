Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $805,000 Stock Holdings in Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. $SPB

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lowered its holdings in Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SPB – Free Report) by 5.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Spectrum Brands were worth $805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 10.5% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,474,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,146,000 after buying an additional 140,418 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Spectrum Brands by 7.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,319,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,405,000 after acquiring an additional 92,418 shares during the period. Callodine Capital Management LP increased its position in Spectrum Brands by 38.4% during the first quarter. Callodine Capital Management LP now owns 730,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,232,000 after acquiring an additional 202,500 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC raised its stake in Spectrum Brands by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 691,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,441,000 after purchasing an additional 115,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 662,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,400,000 after purchasing an additional 17,445 shares during the period.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on SPB shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $75.00 target price on shares of Spectrum Brands and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Spectrum Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Spectrum Brands in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

Spectrum Brands Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of SPB opened at $59.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.82. Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.99 and a 12 month high of $96.62.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $1.84. The business had revenue of $733.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $738.57 million. Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 3.56%.Spectrum Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spectrum Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 24th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.47%.

Spectrum Brands Profile

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products and home essentials company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific regions. It operates through three segments: Home and Personal Care; Global Pet Care; and Home and Garden. The Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, PowerXL, Emeril Legasse, Copper Chef, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington brand.

