Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $825,000 Stake in Fulton Financial Corporation $FULT

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lowered its stake in Fulton Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:FULT – Free Report) by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 45,751 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 13,500 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Fulton Financial were worth $825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Versor Investments LP grew its holdings in Fulton Financial by 1.3% in the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 60,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 37,594 shares of the bank’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB boosted its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 32,510 shares of the bank’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc grew its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 9,595 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 1,864 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP increased its position in Fulton Financial by 1,669.6% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,982 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,870 shares in the last quarter. 72.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fulton Financial Trading Down 0.4%

NASDAQ FULT opened at $18.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.25. Fulton Financial Corporation has a 12 month low of $14.32 and a 12 month high of $21.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 0.88.

Fulton Financial Announces Dividend

Fulton Financial ( NASDAQ:FULT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $236.96 million during the quarter. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 19.01% and a return on equity of 12.55%. On average, analysts predict that Fulton Financial Corporation will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.0%. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on FULT. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Fulton Financial from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings cut Fulton Financial from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Fulton Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Fulton Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.90.

Insider Activity at Fulton Financial

In other Fulton Financial news, Director E Philip Wenger sold 5,000 shares of Fulton Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.28, for a total transaction of $96,400.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 90,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,744,396.56. This trade represents a 5.24% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Fulton Financial

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, and Virginia. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

