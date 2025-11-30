Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $902,000 Stake in GFL Environmental Inc. $GFL

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc reduced its holdings in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in GFL Environmental were worth $902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GFL. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in GFL Environmental during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $457,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 10.0% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 7.4% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 31,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,574,000 after acquiring an additional 2,152 shares during the period. Compass Financial Services Inc lifted its position in GFL Environmental by 63.0% in the 2nd quarter. Compass Financial Services Inc now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in GFL Environmental by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,592,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,783,000 after acquiring an additional 158,667 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GFL shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of GFL Environmental in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays started coverage on GFL Environmental in a report on Friday, September 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on GFL Environmental from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on GFL Environmental in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.08.

GFL opened at $45.66 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.73. GFL Environmental Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.29 and a 52-week high of $52.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.59 billion, a PE ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 1.14.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). GFL Environmental had a return on equity of 3.06% and a net margin of 50.99%.The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. GFL Environmental has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that GFL Environmental Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0154 per share. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 15th. GFL Environmental’s payout ratio is presently 0.94%.

GFL Environmental Inc offers non-hazardous solid waste management and environmental services in Canada and the United States. It offers solid waste management, liquid waste management, and soil remediation services, including collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal services for municipal, residential, and commercial, and industrial customers.

