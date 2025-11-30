Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $902,000 Stock Position in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. $HE

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 84,898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries were worth $902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HE. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 26,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 28.1% in the second quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 4,981 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 1.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 99,720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 51.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Bristol Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 5.1% in the second quarter. RFG Bristol Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on HE shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in a research report on Monday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.94.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Price Performance

Hawaiian Electric Industries stock opened at $11.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.64 and a beta of 0.67. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.14 and a 52-week high of $13.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.24.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.39. The company had revenue of $790.61 million for the quarter. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a negative net margin of 3.66% and a positive return on equity of 10.76%. On average, equities analysts predict that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Profile

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility businesses in the United States. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

