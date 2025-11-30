Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $947,000 Stock Position in Logitech International S.A. $LOGI

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lowered its stake in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Free Report) by 17.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,550 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Logitech International were worth $947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Logitech International in the 1st quarter valued at $534,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Logitech International by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 56,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,081,000 after buying an additional 3,640 shares during the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new stake in Logitech International in the second quarter valued at about $329,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Logitech International by 7.6% during the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,821 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Logitech International by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 113,261 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,208,000 after purchasing an additional 3,545 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.76% of the company’s stock.

LOGI has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Logitech International from $104.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Zacks Research upgraded Logitech International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Logitech International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Logitech International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Logitech International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Logitech International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

LOGI stock opened at $112.70 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.81. Logitech International S.A. has a 1-year low of $64.73 and a 1-year high of $123.01. The stock has a market cap of $17.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.05.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.23. Logitech International had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 14.11%.The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Logitech International has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Logitech International S.A. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Neela Montgomery sold 5,833 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $703,518.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 12,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,541,516.41. This represents a 31.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Prakash Arunkundrum sold 9,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $1,039,500.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 57,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,030,885. The trade was a 14.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,733 shares of company stock worth $2,298,168. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets software-enabled hardware solutions that connect people to working, creating, gaming, and streaming worldwide. The company offers products for gamers and streamers, including mice, racing wheels, headsets, keyboards, microphones, and streaming services; corded and cordless keyboards and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; pointing devices, such as wireless mice and wireless mouse products; conference room cameras, such as ConferenceCams; controllers for video conferencing room solutions; PC-based webcams, including streaming cameras and VC webcams; tablet accessories that includes keyboards for tablets; PC and VC headsets, in-ear headphones, and premium wireless earbuds; and mobile speakers and PC speakers, as well as portable wireless Bluetooth speakers.

