Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Lowers Stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. $ACAD

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc cut its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Free Report) by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 18,750 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals were worth $899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACAD. Comerica Bank grew its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 4,770.1% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 43,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 42,215 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $511,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 100.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 352,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,859,000 after purchasing an additional 177,188 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc boosted its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 22,087 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 4,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1,003.0% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 295,210 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,903,000 after purchasing an additional 268,445 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

ACAD opened at $25.00 on Friday. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a one year low of $13.40 and a one year high of $26.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79, a PEG ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 0.80.

Insider Activity at ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ACAD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $278.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.52 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 21.80%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Mark C. Schneyer sold 10,262 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.69, for a total transaction of $243,106.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 53,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,263,577.22. The trade was a 16.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James M. Daly sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.37, for a total value of $671,100.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 4,041 shares in the company, valued at $90,397.17. This trade represents a 88.13% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 49,444 shares of company stock worth $1,135,252. 26.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ACAD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. UBS Group increased their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Mizuho lifted their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.83.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases in the United States. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; and DAYBUE, a novel synthetic analog of the amino-terminal tripeptide of insulin-like growth factor 1 for treatment of Rett Syndrome.

