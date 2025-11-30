Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Lowers Stock Holdings in Employers Holdings Inc $EIG

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc cut its position in Employers Holdings Inc (NYSE:EIG – Free Report) by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,450 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Employers were worth $752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EIG. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Employers by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. EMC Capital Management purchased a new stake in Employers in the second quarter worth approximately $234,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Employers during the second quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Employers by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Employers in the first quarter worth about $294,000. Institutional investors own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on EIG shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Employers in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Research cut shares of Employers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Employers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.

Insider Activity at Employers

In other Employers news, EVP Michael Pedraja acquired 5,500 shares of Employers stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.09 per share, for a total transaction of $203,995.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president owned 17,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $661,314.70. This represents a 44.61% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Employers Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EIG opened at $39.85 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.58. The company has a market capitalization of $895.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 0.52. Employers Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $35.73 and a fifty-two week high of $54.19.

Employers (NYSE:EIG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($1.71). The company had revenue of $239.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.60 million. Employers had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 11.37%.The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Employers Holdings Inc will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Employers Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 12th. Employers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.59%.

Employers Company Profile

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Employers and Cerity. It offers workers’ compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries under the Employers and Cerity brands.

