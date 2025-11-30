Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Purchases New Shares in SOPHiA GENETICS SA $SOPH

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of SOPHiA GENETICS SA (NASDAQ:SOPH – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 249,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $775,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOPH. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of SOPHiA GENETICS by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC now owns 45,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 11,040 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of SOPHiA GENETICS during the second quarter valued at approximately $504,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in SOPHiA GENETICS by 89.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 189,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 89,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in SOPHiA GENETICS by 246.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 7,632,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,341,000 after purchasing an additional 5,432,871 shares during the last quarter. 31.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SOPH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on SOPHiA GENETICS from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of SOPHiA GENETICS in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded SOPHiA GENETICS to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SOPHiA GENETICS currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

NASDAQ SOPH opened at $4.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. SOPHiA GENETICS SA has a 52 week low of $2.58 and a 52 week high of $5.30. The company has a market capitalization of $332.83 million, a P/E ratio of -10.71 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.62.

SOPHiA GENETICS (NASDAQ:SOPH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.10). SOPHiA GENETICS had a negative return on equity of 37.75% and a negative net margin of 41.13%.The firm had revenue of $19.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.13 million. SOPHiA GENETICS has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that SOPHiA GENETICS SA will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

SOPHiA GENETICS SA operates as a cloud-native software technology company in the healthcare space. The company offers SOPHiA DDM platform, a cloud-native software platform for analyzing data and generating insights from multimodal data sets and diagnostic modalities. Its SOPHiA DDM platform and related solutions, applications, products, and services are used by hospitals, laboratories, and biopharmaceutical companies through its own sales force as well as distributors and industry collaborators in Switzerland, France, Italy, rest of Europe, North America, the United States, Latin America, and the Asia-pacific.

