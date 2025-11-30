Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Reduces Position in Everus Construction Group, Inc. $ECG

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc decreased its position in shares of Everus Construction Group, Inc. (NYSE:ECG – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Everus Construction Group were worth $970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Everus Construction Group during the first quarter worth approximately $75,089,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Everus Construction Group by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,278,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,405,000 after purchasing an additional 470,025 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in Everus Construction Group during the second quarter worth $19,059,000. Rudius Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Everus Construction Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,520,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Everus Construction Group by 121.5% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 244,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,513,000 after buying an additional 133,922 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ECG shares. DA Davidson set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Everus Construction Group in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Wall Street Zen raised Everus Construction Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Zacks Research raised shares of Everus Construction Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Everus Construction Group in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Everus Construction Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.33.

Everus Construction Group Price Performance

Shares of ECG opened at $91.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Everus Construction Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.38 and a 12 month high of $103.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $88.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.25. The company has a market cap of $4.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.05.

Everus Construction Group (NYSE:ECG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $986.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $830.60 million. Everus Construction Group had a return on equity of 36.74% and a net margin of 5.18%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. Everus Construction Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Everus Construction Group, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

About Everus Construction Group

Everus Construction Group is providing a full spectrum of construction services through its electrical and mechanical and transmission and distribution specialty contracting services principally in United States. Its specialty contracting services are provided to utility, transportation, commercial, industrial, institutional, renewable and other customers.

