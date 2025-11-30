Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Reduces Stock Position in AZZ Inc. $AZZ

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc decreased its position in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ – Free Report) by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,950 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in AZZ were worth $1,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get AZZ alerts:

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of AZZ by 39.6% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of AZZ by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 59,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,607,000 after acquiring an additional 6,220 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in AZZ in the 2nd quarter worth about $265,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS raised its position in AZZ by 10.3% during the second quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 6,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AZZ in the 2nd quarter valued at $592,000. 90.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AZZ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on AZZ from $128.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 10th. B. Riley upped their price objective on AZZ from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of AZZ from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Zacks Research downgraded AZZ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of AZZ in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AZZ currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.43.

AZZ Stock Down 0.2%

AZZ stock opened at $105.46 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $102.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.42. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.29. AZZ Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.90 and a twelve month high of $119.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter. AZZ had a net margin of 19.69% and a return on equity of 15.01%. The business had revenue of $129.87 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that AZZ Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

AZZ Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 16th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.69%.

AZZ Profile

(Free Report)

AZZ Inc provides hot-dip galvanizing and coil coating solutions in North America. It offers metal finishing solutions for corrosion protection, including hot-dip galvanizing, spin galvanizing, powder coating, anodizing, and plating to steel fabrication and other industries, as well as to fabricators or manufacturers that provide services to the transmission and distribution, bridge and highway, petrochemical, and general industrial markets; and original equipment manufacturers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AZZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AZZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.