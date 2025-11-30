Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 12,000 Shares of DXC Technology Company. $DXC

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc trimmed its position in DXC Technology Company. (NYSE:DXC – Free Report) by 19.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 49,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,000 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get DXC Technology alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXC. EMC Capital Management bought a new position in DXC Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $125,000. Raiffeisen Bank International AG boosted its stake in DXC Technology by 35.1% during the second quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG now owns 45,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 11,887 shares in the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH lifted its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 282,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,316,000 after acquiring an additional 21,357 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 83.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 9,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in DXC Technology by 7.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 46,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 3,212 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DXC Technology news, SVP Christopher Anthony Voci sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.52, for a total transaction of $36,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 91,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,322,844.60. This represents a 2.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen raised DXC Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Susquehanna set a $14.00 price target on DXC Technology and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of DXC Technology in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on DXC Technology

DXC Technology Stock Performance

Shares of DXC Technology stock opened at $13.20 on Friday. DXC Technology Company. has a 12 month low of $11.82 and a 12 month high of $23.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.18.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.13. DXC Technology had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 2.96%.The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that DXC Technology Company. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

DXC Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DXC Technology Company. (NYSE:DXC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DXC Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXC Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.