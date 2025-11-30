Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 1,850 Shares of LCI Industries $LCII

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc cut its stake in shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Free Report) by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,850 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in LCI Industries were worth $769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of LCI Industries during the second quarter worth about $26,000. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in LCI Industries during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of LCI Industries by 591.5% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of LCI Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in LCI Industries by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of LCI Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of LCI Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen cut LCI Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Research upgraded shares of LCI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of LCI Industries from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.67.

LCI Industries Stock Performance

NYSE:LCII opened at $113.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $98.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 1.34. LCI Industries has a 12-month low of $72.31 and a 12-month high of $122.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 3.93%.The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that LCI Industries will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LCI Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.0%. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.34%.

LCI Industries Profile

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies engineered components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket.

