Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 219 Shares of Talen Energy Corporation $TLN

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc reduced its stake in Talen Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TLN – Free Report) by 6.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 219 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Talen Energy were worth $958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Talen Energy by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,492,145 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $297,937,000 after purchasing an additional 537,398 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Talen Energy by 26.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 794,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $231,150,000 after buying an additional 164,734 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC acquired a new position in Talen Energy in the first quarter valued at $116,807,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Talen Energy by 39.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 399,604 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $79,789,000 after buying an additional 113,995 shares during the period. Finally, PointState Capital LP bought a new stake in Talen Energy during the first quarter valued at $75,148,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Talen Energy Trading Up 0.4%

NASDAQ TLN opened at $394.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. Talen Energy Corporation has a 52 week low of $158.08 and a 52 week high of $451.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $401.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $349.07. The company has a market cap of $18.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.83.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Talen Energy ( NASDAQ:TLN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $812.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.90 million. Talen Energy had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 13.52%. Talen Energy’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Talen Energy Corporation will post 15.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Talen Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Zacks Research lowered Talen Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Barclays cut their price target on Talen Energy from $440.00 to $439.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Talen Energy from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Talen Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $395.07.

Talen Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Talen Energy Corporation is a U.S.-based energy and power generation company. The Company owns or controls approximately 16,000 megawatts of capacity in wholesale power markets, principally in the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic and Southwest regions of the United States. The Company generates and sells electricity, capacity and related products from power plants that use fuel sources, such as nuclear, natural gas and coal.

