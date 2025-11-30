Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 2,200 Shares of DXP Enterprises, Inc. $DXPE

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc decreased its holdings in shares of DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE – Free Report) by 16.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in DXP Enterprises were worth $946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in DXP Enterprises during the second quarter valued at approximately $531,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in DXP Enterprises by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 3,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey increased its holdings in shares of DXP Enterprises by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 2,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of DXP Enterprises by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 329,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,888,000 after acquiring an additional 9,216 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DXP Enterprises by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 76,812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,730,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.82% of the company’s stock.

DXPE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Singular Research upgraded DXP Enterprises to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of DXP Enterprises in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded DXP Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.00.

Shares of NASDAQ DXPE opened at $93.96 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. DXP Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.68 and a 12 month high of $130.97.

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $513.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $499.00 million. DXP Enterprises had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 4.52%. As a group, analysts predict that DXP Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Christopher T. Gregory sold 4,477 shares of DXP Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.76, for a total transaction of $536,165.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 19,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,390,289.84. The trade was a 18.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Nicholas Little sold 20,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.53, for a total transaction of $2,422,753.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 791,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,862,484.64. This represents a 2.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

DXP Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Service Centers (SC), Supply Chain Services (SCS), and Innovative Pumping Solutions (IPS).

