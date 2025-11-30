Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 2,500 Shares of Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. $BFH

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc decreased its holdings in shares of Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Bread Financial were worth $919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Bread Financial alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BFH. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Bread Financial by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Bread Financial by 1.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Bread Financial by 2.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Bread Financial by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 40,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,049,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Bread Financial by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. 99.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bread Financial Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of BFH stock opened at $67.73 on Friday. Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.21 and a 12-month high of $68.71. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 6.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Bread Financial ( NYSE:BFH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The company reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $1.91. The company had revenue of $161.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $974.30 million. Bread Financial had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 10.08%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. Bread Financial has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Bread Financial announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 27th that allows the company to repurchase $0.00 in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Bread Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 7th. This is a positive change from Bread Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Bread Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Bread Financial from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Bread Financial from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Bread Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Bread Financial from $88.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Bread Financial from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Bread Financial

Bread Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BFH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bread Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bread Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.