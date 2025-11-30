Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 4,600 Shares of Universal Insurance Holdings Inc $UVE

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lowered its stake in Universal Insurance Holdings Inc (NYSE:UVE – Free Report) by 13.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 28,766 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,600 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Universal Insurance were worth $798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP bought a new position in Universal Insurance in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Universal Insurance during the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Universal Insurance by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,829 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 2,127 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in Universal Insurance by 80.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,367 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,833 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Insurance during the first quarter worth $180,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.61% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on UVE shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Universal Insurance in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research raised shares of Universal Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Universal Insurance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has given a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Universal Insurance presently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy”.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Jon Springer sold 35,435 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.41, for a total transaction of $1,113,013.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 271,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,531,835.48. This represents a 11.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Sean P. Downes sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.46, for a total value of $669,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman directly owned 1,263,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,277,111.52. This represents a 1.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 119,743 shares of company stock valued at $3,756,082 over the last three months. Insiders own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

Universal Insurance Price Performance

UVE opened at $33.13 on Friday. Universal Insurance Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $18.72 and a 1 year high of $35.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.18. The company has a market capitalization of $929.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 0.77.

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.26. Universal Insurance had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 28.25%. The firm had revenue of $400.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.36 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Universal Insurance Holdings Inc will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Universal Insurance Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 195.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. Universal Insurance’s payout ratio is 15.09%.

About Universal Insurance

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. It develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire; and offers allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property, liability, and personal articles coverages.

