Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 47,888 Shares of Zeta Global Holdings Corp. $ZETA

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc reduced its position in Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA – Free Report) by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 58,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,888 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Zeta Global were worth $898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Zeta Global alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Traub Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zeta Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Zeta Global by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 17,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 2,362 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Zeta Global in the second quarter valued at about $294,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Zeta Global by 48.6% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 21,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 6,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey raised its position in Zeta Global by 12.8% in the second quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 42,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 4,858 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Zeta Global Price Performance

Shares of ZETA stock opened at $18.19 on Friday. Zeta Global Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $10.69 and a 52 week high of $27.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of -151.53 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.91 and its 200-day moving average is $17.13.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ZETA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Zeta Global from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Zeta Global in a research report on Monday, November 24th. UBS Group set a $29.00 price target on Zeta Global in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Zeta Global from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Zeta Global from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.25.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ZETA

Zeta Global Profile

(Free Report)

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company’s Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry’s opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZETA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zeta Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zeta Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.