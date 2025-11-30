Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 5,150 Shares of M/I Homes, Inc. $MHO

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc reduced its holdings in shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Free Report) by 34.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,905 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,150 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in M/I Homes were worth $1,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in M/I Homes by 58.6% during the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 460 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of M/I Homes by 134.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 655 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in M/I Homes in the 1st quarter worth about $114,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in M/I Homes by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,164 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in M/I Homes by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MHO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of M/I Homes in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Raymond James Financial increased their target price on M/I Homes from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Zacks Research raised M/I Homes from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised M/I Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.00.

Shares of MHO stock opened at $137.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.17, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. M/I Homes, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.22 and a 12-month high of $168.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $134.16 and its 200 day moving average is $128.04.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.37 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. M/I Homes had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 15.72%. M/I Homes’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 18.44 earnings per share for the current year.

M/I Homes announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, November 12th that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to repurchase up to 7.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and sale of single-family residential homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

