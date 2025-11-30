Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 600 Shares of Impinj, Inc. $PI

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc trimmed its stake in Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Free Report) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Impinj were worth $874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PI. Renaissance Group LLC grew its holdings in Impinj by 30.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 51,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,716,000 after purchasing an additional 11,973 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Impinj by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 17,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Impinj by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its position in Impinj by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 22,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,477,000 after acquiring an additional 2,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Impinj by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PI shares. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of Impinj in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Impinj from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Susquehanna set a $255.00 price objective on Impinj in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Impinj in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Impinj from $200.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Impinj currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $226.33.

PI opened at $171.73 on Friday. Impinj, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.85 and a fifty-two week high of $247.06. The company has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -390.28 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 11.64 and a quick ratio of 8.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $184.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.24.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. Impinj had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a positive return on equity of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $96.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Impinj has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.480-0.520 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Impinj, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.30, for a total transaction of $961,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 341,109 shares in the company, valued at $65,595,260.70. This trade represents a 1.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Sylebra Capital Llc sold 300,000 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.24, for a total transaction of $58,872,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 1,829,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $358,973,982.40. This represents a 14.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 473,315 shares of company stock valued at $87,591,517. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform wirelessly connects items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company’s platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

