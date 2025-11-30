Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 7,450 Shares of Alexander & Baldwin Holdings, Inc. $ALEX

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lowered its stake in Alexander & Baldwin Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,450 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Alexander & Baldwin were worth $815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Alexander & Baldwin by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 103,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,847,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 3.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 42,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey grew its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 9.8% in the second quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 16,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 19.1% in the second quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 32,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 5,145 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 100,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after buying an additional 9,673 shares during the last quarter. 91.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ALEX opened at $15.63 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Alexander & Baldwin Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.34 and a 12 month high of $19.95.

Alexander & Baldwin ( NYSE:ALEX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $50.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.69 million. Alexander & Baldwin had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 33.94%. Equities analysts predict that Alexander & Baldwin Holdings, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ALEX. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Alexander & Baldwin in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Alexander & Baldwin in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $21.00 price target on Alexander & Baldwin in a report on Monday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc engages in the real estate business. It operates through the Commercial Real Estate and Land Operations segments. The Commercial Real Estate segment includes investments and acquisitions, construction and development, and in-house leasing and property management. The Land Operations segment consists of legacy landholdings, assets, and liabilities subject to the company’s simplification and monetization effort.

