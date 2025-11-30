Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 951 Shares of Southern Copper Corporation $SCCO

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lowered its position in Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,058 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 951 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Southern Copper alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Southern Copper during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Southern Copper in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Southern Copper by 65.1% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 383 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Southern Copper during the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 3,100.0% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SCCO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Southern Copper in a report on Friday, September 19th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Southern Copper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Research raised Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley set a $132.00 price objective on Southern Copper and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Southern Copper from $121.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.94.

Southern Copper Trading Up 1.0%

NYSE:SCCO opened at $134.35 on Friday. Southern Copper Corporation has a 52 week low of $74.84 and a 52 week high of $144.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $129.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a current ratio of 5.27. The firm has a market cap of $109.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.08.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 39.62% and a net margin of 30.98%. On average, equities analysts expect that Southern Copper Corporation will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southern Copper Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 12th. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is 75.47%.

Insider Transactions at Southern Copper

In other news, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.35, for a total transaction of $27,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 1,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $238,706.55. This trade represents a 10.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 962 shares of company stock valued at $118,232. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Southern Copper

(Free Report)

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.