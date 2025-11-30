Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Trims Stock Holdings in FormFactor, Inc. $FORM

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lowered its holdings in shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Free Report) by 25.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 23,225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,800 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in FormFactor were worth $799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FORM. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of FormFactor by 0.3% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 6,055,121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $171,299,000 after purchasing an additional 18,039 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in FormFactor by 170.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,094,421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $72,069,000 after buying an additional 1,319,345 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners LLC. lifted its holdings in FormFactor by 64.8% during the 2nd quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 1,904,698 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,541,000 after buying an additional 749,088 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new stake in FormFactor during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,838,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in FormFactor by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 849,005 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,018,000 after buying an additional 74,428 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at FormFactor

In other FormFactor news, Director Kelley Steven-Waiss sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.43, for a total transaction of $109,548.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 35,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,079,625.97. This represents a 9.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mike Slessor sold 8,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $420,654.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 533,270 shares in the company, valued at $26,695,496.20. This represents a 1.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 14,003 shares of company stock valued at $629,902 over the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FormFactor Stock Up 2.2%

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of NASDAQ FORM opened at $55.02 on Friday. FormFactor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.58 and a 12-month high of $61.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 105.81 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FORM shares. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of FormFactor in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen raised their price objective on FormFactor from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded FormFactor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 20th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of FormFactor in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $42.00 price objective on FormFactor in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FormFactor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.13.

About FormFactor

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, China, Europe, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, and internationally.

