Etsy, Inc. $ETSY Position Lessened by Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co decreased its position in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) by 35.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,702 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 6,836 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Etsy were worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,941 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd raised its position in Etsy by 396.3% during the first quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 4,283 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 3,420 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Etsy in the first quarter valued at approximately $482,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Etsy by 94.8% in the first quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,088 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 6,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kazazian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Etsy by 10.4% in the first quarter. Kazazian Asset Management LLC now owns 68,020 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,209,000 after acquiring an additional 6,420 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 7,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.01, for a total transaction of $576,451.85. Following the transaction, the insider owned 54,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,113,548.40. The trade was a 12.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $10,875,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 62,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,543,865. This represents a 70.53% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 377,605 shares of company stock valued at $24,893,486 in the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Etsy stock opened at $54.35 on Friday. Etsy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.05 and a 52 week high of $76.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 43.83, a PEG ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.58.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $678.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $655.83 million. Etsy had a negative return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 5.78%.The company’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Etsy in a report on Monday, November 24th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 target price (down from $80.00) on shares of Etsy in a report on Thursday, October 30th. BNP Paribas Exane assumed coverage on Etsy in a research report on Monday, November 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Research raised Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Etsy in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.38.

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, and France. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

