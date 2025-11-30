Flowers Foods, Inc. $FLO Shares Sold by Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co cut its stake in shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Free Report) by 61.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,978 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FLO. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Flowers Foods by 91.6% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,392,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,548,000 after acquiring an additional 4,011,428 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,701,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,065,000 after purchasing an additional 251,923 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,782,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,902,000 after purchasing an additional 307,614 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in Flowers Foods by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 2,424,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,749,000 after purchasing an additional 164,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Flowers Foods by 17.7% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,796,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,710,000 after buying an additional 269,966 shares during the period. 75.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FLO has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Flowers Foods from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Flowers Foods in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Flowers Foods in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $13.67.

Flowers Foods Trading Down 0.4%

NYSE FLO opened at $10.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 0.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.34 and a 52 week high of $22.91.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. Flowers Foods has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.020-1.08 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Flowers Foods Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.2475 per share. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 107.61%.

Insider Activity at Flowers Foods

In related news, CEO Ryals Mcmullian sold 350,000 shares of Flowers Foods stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.82, for a total value of $4,487,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,231,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,786,291.60. The trade was a 22.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Cindy Cox sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 16,994 shares in the company, valued at $254,910. This represents a 17.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 11.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Flowers Foods

(Free Report)

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery food products in the United States. Its principal products include fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack items, bagels, English muffins, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs.

Further Reading

