Franklin Resources Inc. Acquires 1,043 Shares of Labcorp Holdings Inc. $LH

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Labcorp Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,331 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Labcorp were worth $9,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in Labcorp during the fourth quarter valued at $991,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Labcorp by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,916 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,635,000 after buying an additional 3,463 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Labcorp by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,124 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Labcorp by 186.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 826 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Labcorp by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Labcorp from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Labcorp from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Barclays increased their price target on Labcorp from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Labcorp from $325.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Labcorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $297.07.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Richelle P. Parham sold 7,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.28, for a total value of $1,782,248.52. Following the sale, the director owned 2,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $627,817.32. The trade was a 73.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam H. Schechter sold 5,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.75, for a total transaction of $1,509,498.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 87,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,010,068.50. The trade was a 6.16% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Labcorp Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of LH stock opened at $268.78 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $271.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $265.00. Labcorp Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $209.38 and a 52 week high of $293.72. The stock has a market cap of $22.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.40, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Labcorp (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The medical research company reported $4.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. Labcorp had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 6.21%.The business’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.50 earnings per share. Labcorp has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.150-16.500 EPS. Analysts predict that Labcorp Holdings Inc. will post 16.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Labcorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 26th. Labcorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.29%.

About Labcorp

(Free Report)

Labcorp Holdings, Inc engages in providing medical testing services. The company was founded on April 16, 2024 and is headquartered in Burlington, NC.

Featured Articles

