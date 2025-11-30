Franklin Resources Inc. Boosts Stake in HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. $HASI

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 382,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,799 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital were worth $10,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Values Added Financial LLC lifted its stake in HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Values Added Financial LLC now owns 14,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 1.4% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 34,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $922,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 0.9% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 56,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,518,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harrington Investments INC increased its stake in shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 14,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

HASI has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.78.

HASI stock opened at $34.75 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.27. HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.98 and a 12-month high of $34.54. The company has a current ratio of 10.81, a quick ratio of 10.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 22.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.63.

HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.11. The company had revenue of ($37.39) million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.97 million. HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 56.17%. HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has set its FY 2027 guidance at 3.150-3.150 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 9th. Investors of record on Monday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 29th. HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.10%.

HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment of energy efficiency, renewable energy, and sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company’s portfolio includes equity investments, commercial and government receivables, real estate, and debt securities.

