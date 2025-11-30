Franklin Resources Inc. Buys 12,381 Shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. $NEO

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,478,280 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,381 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in NeoGenomics were worth $10,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of NeoGenomics during the 2nd quarter worth $292,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of NeoGenomics in the 2nd quarter valued at $508,000. Bastion Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of NeoGenomics in the 2nd quarter worth $1,410,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 283.2% during the 2nd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 76,775 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 56,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in NeoGenomics by 7.7% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 76,565 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 5,441 shares in the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other NeoGenomics news, EVP Alicia C. Olivo sold 20,916 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $250,992.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 31,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,996. This trade represents a 40.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NEO opened at $12.10 on Friday. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.72 and a 52 week high of $19.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.75 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.08.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The medical research company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $187.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.85 million. NeoGenomics had a negative net margin of 16.00% and a negative return on equity of 3.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. NeoGenomics has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.080-0.120 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

NEO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NeoGenomics in a research report on Friday, September 12th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of NeoGenomics in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $6.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NeoGenomics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.11.

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Clinical Services and Advanced Diagnostics segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, academic centers, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical companies, and clinical laboratories.

