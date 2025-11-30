Franklin Resources Inc. Buys 19,095 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF $VGK

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 106,051 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,095 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $8,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 8.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,672,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,997,136,000 after buying an additional 3,167,220 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 37.3% during the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 8,835,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $684,747,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400,165 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 249.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 8,332,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $645,753,000 after acquiring an additional 5,947,219 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,223,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $226,336,000 after acquiring an additional 439,565 shares during the period. Finally, Angeles Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $191,989,000.

VGK opened at $81.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.55. The stock has a market cap of $28.13 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 0.93. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 1 year low of $62.02 and a 1 year high of $82.41.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

