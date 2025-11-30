Franklin Resources Inc. Buys 28,779 Shares of Badger Meter, Inc. $BMI

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Free Report) by 148.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,190 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,779 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Badger Meter were worth $11,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BMI. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Badger Meter during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in Badger Meter by 170.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 165 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management increased its stake in Badger Meter by 57.6% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 260 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Badger Meter in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Badger Meter during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Institutional investors own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BMI. Stifel Nicolaus raised Badger Meter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $208.00 to $215.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Badger Meter in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Research raised Badger Meter from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Robert W. Baird set a $205.00 target price on Badger Meter and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $229.00 price target on shares of Badger Meter and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Badger Meter presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $227.33.

Shares of BMI opened at $178.60 on Friday. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 1 year low of $162.17 and a 1 year high of $256.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $179.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $203.60. The firm has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 38.00, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.94.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.08. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 15.40%.The company had revenue of $235.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 21st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.04%.

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions worldwide. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities market. The company also provides flow instrumentation products, including meters, valves, and other sensing instruments to measure and control fluids going through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, and other liquids and gases to original equipment manufacturers as the primary flow measurement device within a product or system, as well as through manufacturers' representatives.

