Franklin Resources Inc. Decreases Position in Jackson Financial Inc. $JXN

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 774 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Jackson Financial were worth $8,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Jackson Financial by 111.6% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its stake in shares of Jackson Financial by 987.0% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Jackson Financial by 1,342.9% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jackson Financial by 62.7% during the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new stake in Jackson Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JXN opened at $98.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Jackson Financial Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.70 and a 1-year high of $104.61. The stock has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $97.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.27.

Jackson Financial ( NYSE:JXN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported $6.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Jackson Financial had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 1.73%.The company had revenue of ($1,162.00) million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jackson Financial Inc. will post 20.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 4th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 4th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. Jackson Financial’s payout ratio is currently 44.26%.

Jackson Financial announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 18th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 14.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms have commented on JXN. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Jackson Financial from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Jackson Financial from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Jackson Financial from $106.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Jackson Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Jackson Financial from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.80.

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

