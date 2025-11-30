Franklin Resources Inc. Decreases Position in Ubiquiti Inc. $UI

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 338 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Ubiquiti were worth $8,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Ubiquiti alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UI. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ubiquiti in the 1st quarter valued at about $404,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in Ubiquiti by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 2,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Inc purchased a new position in Ubiquiti in the 1st quarter worth approximately $704,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ubiquiti during the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Ubiquiti by 2.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 4.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ubiquiti

In other news, CAO Kevin Radigan sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.58, for a total value of $201,803.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 2,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,595,973.44. This represents a 11.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 93.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ubiquiti Stock Performance

UI stock opened at $583.09 on Friday. Ubiquiti Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $255.00 and a fifty-two week high of $803.59. The company has a market capitalization of $35.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.54 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $662.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $525.06.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.98. Ubiquiti had a return on equity of 166.22% and a net margin of 27.66%.The company had revenue of $733.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $702.38 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ubiquiti Inc. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Ubiquiti Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 17th. Ubiquiti’s payout ratio is 24.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on UI. Zacks Research lowered shares of Ubiquiti from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. BWS Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $720.00 price objective on shares of Ubiquiti in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Ubiquiti from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 15th. UBS Group set a $600.00 price target on Ubiquiti in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Ubiquiti from $299.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $591.67.

Get Our Latest Research Report on UI

About Ubiquiti

(Free Report)

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. The company develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing and related software; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, door access systems, and other WLAN products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ubiquiti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ubiquiti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.