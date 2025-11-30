Franklin Resources Inc. Decreases Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF $VO

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 15.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,039 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $10,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VO. IMA Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 79.6% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Advisory Services Inc. now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 900.0% during the second quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $34,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO opened at $292.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $89.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $290.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $284.56. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $223.65 and a fifty-two week high of $296.87.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

