Franklin Resources Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Axos Financial, Inc $AX

Franklin Resources Inc. lessened its holdings in Axos Financial, Inc (NYSE:AX – Free Report) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,523 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Axos Financial were worth $10,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Axos Financial by 6.9% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 1.8% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 42,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,216,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management lifted its position in Axos Financial by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Axos Financial by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. 83.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Axos Financial in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Axos Financial in a report on Monday, November 24th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Axos Financial from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Axos Financial from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.17.

AX opened at $82.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. Axos Financial, Inc has a 1-year low of $54.46 and a 1-year high of $93.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $81.37 and a 200-day moving average of $81.49. The company has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 1.35.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $323.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.96 million. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 22.24%.During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Axos Financial, Inc will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Candace L. Thiele sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.14, for a total value of $63,098.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 23 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,073.22. The trade was a 96.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.85% of the company’s stock.

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

