Franklin Resources Inc. Grows Stock Position in Textron Inc. $TXT

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 106,955 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,163 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Textron were worth $8,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TXT. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Textron by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 89,732 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,483,000 after acquiring an additional 4,204 shares during the period. Callan Family Office LLC boosted its position in Textron by 133.1% during the second quarter. Callan Family Office LLC now owns 7,863 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 4,490 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Textron in the first quarter valued at approximately $545,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Textron by 128.7% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,113,026 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $80,416,000 after buying an additional 626,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Textron in the first quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TXT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Textron in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Textron from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Textron in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Textron from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Textron from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.15.

Textron Stock Performance

NYSE:TXT opened at $84.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.13. Textron Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.70 and a twelve month high of $87.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The aerospace company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. Textron had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. Textron has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.000-6.200 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Textron Inc. will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Textron Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 12th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. Textron’s payout ratio is 1.76%.

Textron Company Profile

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

