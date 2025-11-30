Franklin Resources Inc. Has $10.11 Million Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF $IVE

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 4.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 51,715 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,115 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $10,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Ryan Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Proathlete Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Up 0.8%

NYSEARCA:IVE opened at $212.42 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $165.45 and a twelve month high of $212.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $207.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $200.60.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.