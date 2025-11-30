Franklin Resources Inc. Has $10.15 Million Position in Sealed Air Corporation $SEE

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE:SEE – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 326,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,243 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $10,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEE. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Sealed Air by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 45,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 4.1% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 12,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in Sealed Air by 3.6% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 16,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Sealed Air by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 28,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Sealed Air by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

SEE has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Sealed Air from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Sealed Air from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Sealed Air from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Sealed Air from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.83.

SEE stock opened at $42.95 on Friday. Sealed Air Corporation has a 1-year low of $22.78 and a 1-year high of $44.27. The firm has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.81 and its 200-day moving average is $33.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 60.61% and a net margin of 5.46%. Sealed Air has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.250-3.350 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Sealed Air Corporation will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is currently 25.97%.

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, fluids and liquids and cheese markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, LIQUIBOX, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

