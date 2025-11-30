Franklin Resources Inc. Has $10.43 Million Holdings in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. $BNL

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Free Report) by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 649,748 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,779 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Broadstone Net Lease were worth $10,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BNL. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $115,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Broadstone Net Lease by 885.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 6,984 shares during the last quarter. EMC Capital Management acquired a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, Arrow Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Broadstone Net Lease in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $172,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BNL shares. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Broadstone Net Lease in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 21st. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Broadstone Net Lease in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Broadstone Net Lease from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.11.

Broadstone Net Lease Stock Performance

Shares of Broadstone Net Lease stock opened at $17.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.38 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.24. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.96 and a twelve month high of $18.87.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $114.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.89 million. Broadstone Net Lease had a return on equity of 2.91% and a net margin of 20.04%. Broadstone Net Lease has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.490-1.500 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadstone Net Lease Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.6%. Broadstone Net Lease’s payout ratio is currently 246.81%.

Broadstone Net Lease Company Profile

Broadstone Net Lease, Inc (the Corporation) is a Maryland corporation formed on October 18, 2007, that elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust (REIT) commencing with the taxable year ended December 31, 2008. Broadstone Net Lease, LLC (the Corporation’s operating company, or the OP), is the entity through which the Corporation conducts its business and owns (either directly or through subsidiaries) all of the Corporation’s properties.

