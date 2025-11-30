Franklin Resources Inc. Has $8.70 Million Stock Holdings in Titan America SA $TTAM

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Titan America SA (NYSE:TTAM – Free Report) by 176.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 697,226 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 445,154 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Titan America were worth $8,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Titan America during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $149,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in Titan America during the second quarter worth $3,494,000. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Titan America in the second quarter valued at $159,000. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey bought a new stake in Titan America during the second quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Titan America during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,591,000.

Titan America Stock Performance

Shares of TTAM opened at $16.24 on Friday. Titan America SA has a one year low of $10.80 and a one year high of $17.78. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion and a PE ratio of 16.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.17 and a 200-day moving average of $14.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

Titan America Announces Dividend

Titan America ( NYSE:TTAM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. Titan America had a return on equity of 19.80% and a net margin of 10.83%.The business had revenue of $436.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $439.30 million. Titan America’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Titan America has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 17th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 17th. Titan America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised Titan America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.07.

Titan America Profile

Titan America is a leading vertically integrated, multi-regional manufacturer and supplier of heavy building materials and services operating primarily on the Eastern Seaboard of the United States (the “Eastern Seaboard”). We are a leading provider of materials that contribute to lower carbon emissions than traditional building materials and/or beneficial reuse of waste materials.

