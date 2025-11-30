Franklin Resources Inc. Has $9.50 Million Stake in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. $EL

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 117,592 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,287 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $9,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Estee Lauder Companies during the first quarter valued at $802,000. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 64,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,257,000 after acquiring an additional 12,804 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 17,492.2% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 236,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,617,000 after purchasing an additional 235,270 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $162,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

EL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Rothschild & Co Redburn lowered Estee Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Argus raised Estee Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on Estee Lauder Companies from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.43.

In related news, VP Meridith Webster sold 5,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.84, for a total value of $476,971.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Barry S. Sternlicht sold 3,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total transaction of $364,748.76. Following the transaction, the director owned 34,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,196,785.96. This represents a 10.24% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 13.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EL opened at $92.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $33.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.58, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $92.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.37 and a twelve month high of $104.53.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a negative net margin of 7.91% and a positive return on equity of 12.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. Estee Lauder Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.900-2.100 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th. Estee Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is -54.26%.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

