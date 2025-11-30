Franklin Resources Inc. Increases Holdings in American Healthcare REIT, Inc. $AHR

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR – Free Report) by 44.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 236,110 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,502 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in American Healthcare REIT were worth $8,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AHR. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in American Healthcare REIT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT by 22.1% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of American Healthcare REIT during the second quarter worth $130,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in American Healthcare REIT by 1,587.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 4,413 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.68% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jeffrey T. Hanson sold 20,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.68, for a total transaction of $994,096.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 21,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,082,924.64. The trade was a 47.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark E. Foster sold 3,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.89, for a total transaction of $161,276.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 59,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,475,699. This trade represents a 6.12% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 25,360 shares of company stock valued at $1,229,398 over the last 90 days. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Healthcare REIT Stock Up 0.6%

American Healthcare REIT Dividend Announcement

American Healthcare REIT stock opened at $50.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a PE ratio of 362.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.58. American Healthcare REIT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.40 and a 12 month high of $50.91.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. American Healthcare REIT’s payout ratio is presently 714.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AHR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on American Healthcare REIT from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their target price on American Healthcare REIT from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 21st. JMP Securities lifted their price target on American Healthcare REIT from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on American Healthcare REIT from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on American Healthcare REIT from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.64.

American Healthcare REIT Profile

Formed by the successful merger of Griffin-American Healthcare REIT III and Griffin-American Healthcare REIT IV, as well as the acquisition of the business and operations of American Healthcare Investors, American Healthcare REIT is one of the larger healthcare-focused real estate investment trusts globally with assets totaling approximately $4.2 billion in gross investment value.

