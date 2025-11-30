Franklin Resources Inc. Increases Holdings in EPR Properties $EPR

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Free Report) by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 141,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,138 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in EPR Properties were worth $8,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get EPR Properties alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of EPR Properties by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 93,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,450,000 after buying an additional 12,173 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in EPR Properties in the second quarter valued at $1,304,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in EPR Properties by 22.5% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 402,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,425,000 after acquiring an additional 73,929 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 7.1% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 12,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of EPR Properties by 92.7% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.66% of the company’s stock.

EPR Properties Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of EPR stock opened at $52.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 7.77, a quick ratio of 7.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.10. EPR Properties has a twelve month low of $41.75 and a twelve month high of $61.24.

EPR Properties Dividend Announcement

EPR Properties ( NYSE:EPR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.07. EPR Properties had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 28.01%.The firm had revenue of $182.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.78 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. EPR Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.050-5.130 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that EPR Properties will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 6.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on EPR shares. Wall Street Zen cut EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. KeyCorp cut EPR Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada downgraded EPR Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of EPR Properties from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.36.

Get Our Latest Research Report on EPR

Insider Buying and Selling

In other EPR Properties news, EVP Gregory E. Zimmerman sold 7,500 shares of EPR Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total value of $369,075.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 73,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,635,487.17. The trade was a 9.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 22,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,205,100 in the last three months. 2.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EPR Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EPR Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPR Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.