Franklin Resources Inc. Increases Holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. $PFG

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 125,276 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,970 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $9,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 114.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,613,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,471,000 after buying an additional 1,393,008 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the first quarter worth about $47,986,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 443.6% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 645,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,597,000 after acquiring an additional 526,701 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in Principal Financial Group by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 604,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,970,000 after purchasing an additional 134,697 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Principal Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $9,012,000. 75.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Principal Financial Group stock opened at $84.82 on Friday. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.39 and a 1-year high of $90.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $82.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.02.

Principal Financial Group ( NYSE:PFG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.12. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 9.74%.During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 3rd. This is an increase from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is 46.00%.

In related news, EVP Wee Yee Cheong sold 1,887 shares of Principal Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.04, for a total value of $160,470.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 81,421 shares in the company, valued at $6,924,041.84. This trade represents a 2.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley raised Principal Financial Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $80.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Principal Financial Group from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Barclays upped their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Principal Financial Group from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.90.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement, and related financial products and services.

