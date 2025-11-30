Franklin Resources Inc. Lowers Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF $ESGD

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 116,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,756 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $10,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 249.4% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 526,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,023,000 after buying an additional 10,240 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 23,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,899,000 after buying an additional 1,446 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 621,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,779,000 after acquiring an additional 66,160 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ ESGD opened at $94.52 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $72.33 and a 1 year high of $96.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $93.67 and a 200 day moving average of $90.95. The stock has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 0.85.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

