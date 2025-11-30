Franklin Resources Inc. Lowers Stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF $SGOL

Franklin Resources Inc. reduced its position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Free Report) by 4.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 251,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,471 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF were worth $7,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SGOL. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 217.4% in the second quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Group LTD boosted its stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 96.2% in the second quarter. Main Street Group LTD now owns 2,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period.

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Trading Up 1.3%

NYSEARCA:SGOL opened at $40.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.44. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF has a 12-month low of $24.69 and a 12-month high of $41.77.

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Company Profile

The abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (SGOL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund seeks to track the spot price for gold, less trust expenses holding costs, holding physical gold bars. SGOL was launched on Sep 9, 2009 and is managed by Abrdn.

